Scott County board rejects Pleasant Valley school board race recount

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to reject a recount in the Pleasant Valley school board District 6 race.

Jameson Smith defeated write-in candidate Tracey Rivera, 256-250, in the Nov. 7 election, according to unofficial results.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said Rivera requested a recount on Nov. 17.

A three-person panel was appointed to conduct the recount and produce a report that was completed Nov. 28.

Tompkins said her office received the final report - which resulted in a tie - on Friday.

On Monday, county supervisors were set to canvas, or certify, the findings from the report with a vote. According to the county attorney’s office, the board is required by state law to vote yes, approving the results.

However, the county board was made aware that the three-person panel may have mishandled the recount and counted votes incorrectly. This led to the board essentially canceling the recount and giving the school board seat to Smith.

John Maxwell, vice-chair of the county board, voted no.

“Election needs to have integrity,” Maxwell said. “And even though the law said for us to vote yes, I think we’re more than ministerial. I think we are at a point where we have to oversee the votes. And in this case, we know for sure that they incorrectly counted the votes.”

It is now up to the non-prevailing party, Rivera, to pursue legal action to force another recount or investigate the handling of the recount.

A six-count race isn’t a first for this area. In 2020 Mariannette Miller-Meeks originally won Iowa’s 2nd District for the U.S. House by less than 50 votes. Democrat Rita Hart challenged the result. After the recount, Miller-Meeks won by six votes.

