Sean Hannity to host town hall with Donald Trump Tuesday in Davenport

Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River Center in Davenport.(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River Center in Davenport.

According to Eventbrite, doors will open at 1:45 p.m. and will close promptly at 3:30 p.m. The town hall will start at 4 p.m. and will air at 8 p.m. on the Fox News Channel.

The event is closed to the press, according to Eventbrite,

The town hall comes one day before the fourth GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night at the University of Alabama’s Frank Moody Music Building in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

