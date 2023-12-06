Burlington police investigating shooting-death

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after she was found with a gunshot wound.

Tuesday, at approximately 9:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Elm Street for an unresponsive female, according to a media release from BPD. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased female victim who appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound.

The facts and circumstances surrounding this case are still under investigation, police said.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and no further details will be released at this time.

The Burlington Police Department believes there is no immediate threat to the community regarding this incident, the media release from BPD stated. The case is being investigated by BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

