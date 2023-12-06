College football’s transfer portal impacts high school players

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - College football roster construction has changed drastically over the past decade, especially with the rise of the transfer portal.

“I think it hurts a lot of the high school seniors who are looking to play,” said Mike Morrissey, Moline’s head football coach.

According to ESPN, 20.5 percent of FBS rosters in 2023 were made up of transfers. In 2019, that number was just 6.4 percent.

“What it trickles down to to the high school level has just been chaotic and crazy,” Morrissey said. “The college rosters are being filled and built up with transfer portal players instead of developing four-year players from the high school level.”

College football’s 30-day winter transfer portal opened on Dec. 4 and more than 1,000 players entered their names, according to ESPN.

The number of transfer portal entries has caught the attention of local QCA high school football players who are looking to play in college.

“I feel like the opportunities we get as high school seniors [are being brought] down because players at the FBS level that don’t find a school to play FBS will go the FCS, and same thing for FCS down to Division III,” said John Nienhaus, a Moline senior.

“Part of it is confusion, part of it is fear for myself,” said Zander Ealy, a Moline senior. “As more and more people are entering the transfer portal, it’s kind of a wake-up call to me that I need to pick up the recruiting process. It feels that I’ve hit a roadblock recently with the end of the season wrapping up and now with more and more college players looking for new homes as well.”

The transfer portal has become a big talking point for high school coaches and their players.

“We talk about with our kids, players who are maybe scholarship kids, what they call recruitment offers or firm offers,” said Kevin Tippet, North Scott’s head football coach. “Is this something that is a firm offer that you can go sign on the dotted line, or is this something early that they are offering? Is it an offer where it’s early in their freshman, sophomore, or maybe junior year where they are offering 20 or 30 [players]?”

“You got a kid you tell as a high school coach, ‘Hey, you do all the right things in school, on the field, off the field, you keep building yourself from a character standpoint and schools are going to notice, and you’re gonna get that opportunity,’” Morrissey said. “Then when their opportunity does come, they are passed over for a guy who has already done it and proved it at the college level.”

Even with the increased number of transfer portal entries, John Nienhaus said he’s still focused on living out his dream of playing college football.

“It would mean the world to me,” Nienhaus said. “Just to be on the field one more time.”

