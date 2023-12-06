Court rules for Davenport alderman who got kicked off council

A judge said the city violated the Constitutional rights of Derek Cornette
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 6.
By Matt Christensen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge has ruled the Davenport city council violated the Constitutional rights of Alderman Derek Cornette when it kicked him off the City Council in September.

According to the ruling issued Wednesday and obtained by TV6 Investigates:

“Because the City Council violated Cornette’s due process rights, because the City Council’s removal of Cornette substantially injured him, and because there is no avenue save injunctive relief through which Cornett can vindicate his rights, the Court finds that an injunction is appropriate in this case.”

Cornette was voted off after accusations of sexual harassment. Now, he’s suing Mayor Mike Matson and his fellow aldermen.

Cornette is accused of repeatedly sexually harassing city staff. He’s also on tape taking a breathalyzer test just outside the council chambers one evening. He blew a .078.

His attorney, Mike Maloy, has said Cornette was given no access to the evidence presented against him and had no time to prepare a defense.

“There is no Iowa case law that supports this kind of short notice,” he said in court in an earlier proceeding. “My gosh, a traffic ticket violator receives more due process than Derek Cornette received here.”

Ian Russell has represented the city. In that earlier hearing, he said Mayor Mike Matson and the council followed the law.

“Mr. Matson ran the proceedings. The council made the decisions – Mayor Matson didn’t vote,” Rrussell said. “And the city attorney was the one who was the advocate and the presenter of the facts.”

Meanwhile, Matson has appointed Chris Jerome, a retired electrical engineer, to the position with an agreement he wouldn’t seek the seat in the election.

Cornette ran for re-election in November and lost.

This is a developing story, and it isn’t immediately clear if Cornette will retake his seat for the remainder of his term, which runs out at the end of this month.

Behavior at the center of this case has been a factor in the $1.6 million payout to City Administrator Corri Spiegel to be paid out at the first of the year. Spiegel has departed, and Council members have said it’s because of harassment from Cornette and other unnamed elected officials.

