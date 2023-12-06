Deputies say suspect identified in fatal Lee County hit-and-run

LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve identified a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday night leaving a 40-year-old Rock Falls man dead.

Deputies said Patrick J. Yocum was walking near Sterling and Walton roads, about 6 miles west of Amboy where he was struck by an unknown vehicle; he was located in the middle of the roadway by a passerby.

Yocum was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon by the Amboy Fire Department and was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

Tuesday, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office, an individual contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and reported they had been involved in a crash near the location Yocum had been.

Deputies say the offending vehicle was located and identified as a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

The vehicle was impounded, and the driver was questioned by detectives, according to deputies.

Further investigation into the incident is currently being conducted, and the sheriff’s office is withholding the name of the driver at this time, according to the media release. An Autopsy of Yocum was conducted Wednesday, however, the outcome is pending toxicology results, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office says they’re still requesting assistance from the public with any information regarding this incident.

Investigators say they received information that another vehicle may have swerved to avoid Yocum in the roadway prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 284-6631 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U, 1-888-228-4488, according to the media release. Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 that leads to an arrest.

