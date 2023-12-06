Family Museum to build new exhibit in 2024

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Young adventure seekers in the Quad Cities will soon have a new place to explore the world’s unknown and unexpected at the Family Museum’s newest exhibit called ‘On the Road’.

The Bettendorf City Council unanimously awarded and approved a contact and bond awarding KidZibits, Inc. as the designer of the ‘On the Road’ exhibit for $749,520, according to a media release from the City of Bettendorf.

“We are extremely excited about this upcoming renovation at the Family Museum,” said Kim Kidwell, Culture and Recreation Director at the Family Museum. “‘On the Road’ is a unique exbibit that intertwines generations and will allow families to reminisce about road trips and vacations they have taken, all while exploring hands-on educational experiences. We are grateful for the support of the City of Bettendorf, our local and private foundations, as well as the generous donors that have contributed to this project.”

Construction of ‘On the Road’ is expected to begin in early 2024 and it’s anticipated to take nine-months to complete, according to the media release from the City of Bettendorf.

'On the Road' exhibit coming to the Family Museum. (Family Museum)

