The Gray Matters Collective starting veterans chapter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Gray Matters Collective a non-profit organization that specializes in mental health awareness and suicide prevention is bringing a veteran’s chapter to their operation.

It has over 40 chapters in the Midwest, serving local schools, and colleges and are branching out to other areas like the East Moline library and now a veteran’s chapter, centered around mental health awareness, education, resources and community.

Founder and CEO Haley Degreve and Veterans Group Coordinator Nick Osterhaus share how this veterans chapter could be a great connector for veterans in need.

”So, it’s a different sense of community,” Degreve said. “It’s a different conversation and so for us, it was really important to provide that space and that platform but also, it’s really important for us to provide that community. So again, we’re not the counselors, but we can be the connectors and we can provide that connection and community with veterans themselves.”

“I believe this message is important,” Degreve said. “Far more than it was even just a few years ago, because last year, the U.S. had a record peak of suicides, the number that we’ve never seen before. We also know that in the veteran’s community, the famous statistic is that 22 veterans take their lives a day and so for us, it’s really important that we’re getting the message out.”

Osterhaus experienced trauma while serving, he says this program could be a big help for veterans like him.

“Just making that connection with, you know, a veteran who needs that help, that first step.” Osterhaus said.

“It just takes that first step into helping yourself,” Osterhaus said. “There’s nobody in charge of my mental health except me, same with anybody that’s watching this, and if somebody comes up to you and says, hey, you’re not being yourself, their first step to do is not get defensive, it’s just to ask yourself, am I being what they’re saying?”

Degreve said this project has one main and important goal in mind.

“Build on the veteran resources here in the community,” Degreve said. “And then also provide the education, so get some trainings in front of people, get people the tools that they need to be suicide prevention advocates at the end of the day.”

The Gray Matters Collective began with a mental health campaign at Augustana College in 2018 led by founder and CEO Haley Degreve.

To learn more about this organization you can visit their Facebook page, The Gray Matters Collective.

