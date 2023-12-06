Handmade ornaments for sale at Muscatine Art Center’s Holiday Open House

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The heartfelt and handmade ornament competition at the Muscatine art center has made a comeback for the first time after a three-year halt due to the pandemic.

Art Center Director Melanie Alexander says the competition has been a part of Muscatine’s holiday traditions since it started in 2017, and they are thrilled to have it back.

“It keeps the community going back to the art center and keeps us engaged with our local crafters and artists it’s something that has become part of Muscatine holiday traditions there lots of fantastic events and things to see and do in Muscatine over the holidays.”

Judges have already gone through and selected the top three ornaments for this year’s competition, and the people’s choice winner has been announced.

“There are always special objects. This year, there’re a few entries have LEGO minifigures so for the kids who walk into the building they really like seeing those. There’re some fairy gardens, stained glass and felted wool pieces, and a large tree that’s made out of button blanks so for those who know of Muscatine history and its pearl button industry that’s a special connection to our local story,” said Alexander.

All entries for this year’s ornament competition, which welcomed both local and regional artists and crafters, are currently on display at the Muscatine art center. These unique ornaments will be up for sale to the public during the Holiday Open House, on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We typically did the holiday open house to kick off the ornament competition this year we are doing it kind of at the conclusion of the full display of the ornaments because what we want is for people who attend the event the holiday open house to actually able to walk out of the door with their ornaments that they purchased that night,” said Alexander.

Tickets for the open house can still be purchased at the Muscatine art center for $35. Ornament prices range from $5 to $75, and all the money made through ornament sales will benefit the friends of the Muscatine art center and its mission to support educational programs at the art center.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with ornament viewing and buying, live music, and hors d’oeuvres with the magnificently decorated historic house as the backdrop.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.