Inspection reports reveal shocking conditions at some Quad-Cities nursing homes

By Matt Christensen and Heidi Knecht
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Care facilities on both sides of the river have been fined tens of thousands of dollars so far this year.

And it shows in the rankings from a federal agency. Medicare.gov scores nursing homes based on reports from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and of the 27 facilities in a 25-miles radius of Davenport, more than a quarter receive 1-star overall ratings.

The Ivy at Davenport gets some of the lowest marks because inspectors found evidence of illicit drug use. Staff reported seeing rodents. It smelled like urine. Some residents didn’t have sheets.

Inspectors also noted one example where staff fractured a resident’s ankle when her dangling foot got caught up in a wheelchair.

The Ivy at Davenport has been the subject of 100 complaints that led to fines in the past three years. The most recent fine of $37,250 came in July.

The conditions noted have been so severe, Ivy at Davenport is now one of 88 nursing homes nationwide requiring special attention from federal officials.

At Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline, officials fined the nursing home more than $25,000 in just the first part of this year. It’s the area’s largest facility, with 245 beds.

In one striking report, inspectors learned that a resident with memory problems wandered out of the facility and no one noticed. A passerby found him lying on a busy road and took him to the hospital.

The fines at the Ivy at Davenport and Hope Creek Care Center are unusually high, but that’s because of the number of violations noted. The Ivy had 37 in one recent report.

