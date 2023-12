DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Paula introduces our behind-the-scenes PSL crew: Claire Crippen is one of PSL’s producers, and Owen Hoke is our director. They explain their jobs that help make PSL happen every day.

Claire’s main job is scheduling our daily guests, totaling out to be around 30 guests a week.

Owen directs PSL, putting everything viewers see on screen, on-air.

