MidAmerican Energy offers tips you can use to save on your heating bill this winter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During the winter months, there may be some months you notice your bill is higher than usual and you start to consider ways to save.

While lots of information on saving energy is available, MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood said some known energy-saving methods are myths.

“Another common myth is that some people think that if you close your vent in a room that you’re not using, that it will help save you energy,” he said. “Well, that’s a myth. Open up your vents, and let that air circulate through your house. And you have a presumably balanced heating system. And it is set to run through all your events. So by closing vents in a room where you’re not located right now, that is not saving you energy.”

Greenwood said other myths include turning your thermostat higher to heat your home faster or hand washing dishes instead of using a dishwasher.

Meanwhile, he said there are proven ways for you to save energy and money, like making sure your furnace is in great condition by getting it checked by a professional or switching over to a smart thermostat.

“There are smart thermostats that even know when you are sleeping and when you’re awake,” Greenwood said. “It sounds kind of creepy, but it actually is helpful because smart thermostats that then that can sense when someone’s home start to come up with a pattern on when to turn up the heat and when to turn down the heat.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, people can save up to 10% a year on heating and cooling simply by adjusting their thermostat seven to 10 degrees for eight hours a day from the normal setting.

In addition, people can easily save energy in the winter by setting the thermostat to around 68-70 degrees while they are awake and setting it lower while they’re asleep or away from home.

Greenwood said MidAmerican may even pay you for switching over to a better thermostat.

“If you have a regular thermostat, that’s not a programmable thermostat, and you’re a MidAmerican customer contact us, we may have a rebate in line for you by switching over to a smart thermostat, a programmable thermostat, you might get a rebate and for sure, you will be saving money on your monthly bill,” said Greenwood.

MidAmerican customers can find rebate information on its website.

If you don’t have any knowledge on how to save energy, tips and a free assessment tool can be found on the MidAmerican Energy website.

