Mild December temperatures: How often do 50s and 60s occur in the QC?

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 6.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The First Alert Forecast calls for temperatures in the 50s later this week, with some areas getting very close to 60°.

How often does this happen, locally?

Temperatures in the 50s during the month of December are not unheard of.

The 30-year average for the Quad Cities (1991-2020) is 4.2 days of 50s in December.

Just two years ago in December 2021, there were 14 days with temperatures of at least 50°, which makes that the most on record for the last month of the year.

Last year and in 2020 there were four days.

Nine days were above 50° in 2019 and six in 2018.

As for 60°+ days, the 30-year average is 0.9 days.

The last five years have featured near or above normal days. Last year there was one day in the 60s.

Two days were near or above 60° in 2020 and 2019, with no days in 2019.

The most-ever occurred in 1998 when five days had temperatures at or above 60°.

Click here for a look at the First Alert Forecast.

