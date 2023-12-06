Police: Rock Falls man arrested after bike chase

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 6.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man was arrested after police say he led on a bike chase.

Rock Falls police attempted to stop a man around 3 a.m. Tuesday, on a bicycle for traffic control device and equipment-related violations, according to a media release. He rode his bicycle away and then ran, and was found shortly after and was taken into custody.

Ryan C. Velazquez, 42, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer, and disobeying a stop sign.

Police said Velazquez was taken to the Whiteside County Jail for a detention hearing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport

Latest News

The Quad Cities Chamber on Wednesday named Peter Tokar III, MBA, MEDP, as its next president...
Quad Cities Chamber names new president and CEO
Temperatures are forecast to be in the 50s over the next couple days.
Mild December temperatures: How often do 50s and 60s occur in the QC?
KWQC First Alert Partly Cloudy
Turning much warmer Thursday and Friday
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway