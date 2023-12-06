Police: Rock Falls man arrested after bike chase

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man was arrested after police say he led on a bike chase.

Rock Falls police attempted to stop a man around 3 a.m. Tuesday, on a bicycle for traffic control device and equipment-related violations, according to a media release. He rode his bicycle away and then ran, and was found shortly after and was taken into custody.

Ryan C. Velazquez, 42, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer, and disobeying a stop sign.

Police said Velazquez was taken to the Whiteside County Jail for a detention hearing.

