Public hearing to be held for Maquoketa elementary school

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - A public hearing will be held Wednesday to discuss the fate of one Maquoketa elementary school.

Cardinal Elementary School is facing a possible closure with the school board recommending the facilities committee close the school and expand elsewhere, according to school board dockets.

Back in November, the school board had discussed recommendations for closing the school including concerns like enrollment data and safety needs. The district has not made a financial decision, according to school board documents.

Thee school board says there will be a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 6 with public tours of the building being given from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the hearing to follow.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information online and on-air as it becomes available.

