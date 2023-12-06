Public hearing to be held for possible closure of Maquoketa elementary school

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - A public hearing will be held Wednesday to discuss the fate of one Maquoketa elementary school.

Cardinal Elementary School is facing a possible closure with the school board recommending the facilities committee close the school and expand elsewhere, according to school board dockets.

Back in November, the school board had discussed recommendations for closing the school including concerns like enrollment data and safety needs. The district has not made a financial decision, according to school board documents.

Public tours of the building will be given from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The public hearing will follow.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information online and on-air as it becomes available.

