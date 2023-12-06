Quad Cities Chamber names new president and CEO

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber on Wednesday named Peter Tokar III, MBA, MEDP, as its next president and CEO.

He will start in mid-January, the chamber said in a media release.

According to the release, Tokar brings over 17 years of experience serving economic development organizations and municipalities in large markets where regionalism has been a key component of success. He has worked closely with chambers, state and local economic development practitioners, site selectors and elected officials, as well as raised funds from public and private sector sources.

“Under Peter’s leadership, I look forward to a future of collaboration and economic growth that will make a lasting impact and contribute to the vibrancy of the Quad Cities region,” said Mara Downing, vice president of Global Brand Management and Corporate Communications at Deere & Company and chamber board chair.

According to the release, Tokar has worked on a wide variety of economic development projects from billion-dollar, mixed-use developments and corporate headquarter recruitments to landing campuses for education and training, and downtown redevelopment projects. He has worked on projects both domestically and internationally, spanning multiple sectors and sites including corporate office, advanced manufacturing, data centers, greenfield development, brownfield development, land development and redevelopment. Tokar and his teams have generated over $3 billion in new capital investment for the communities he has served creating thousands of high-skill, high-wage jobs.

“Peter’s passion for collaborative growth and his past success in economic development will be invaluable to the Chamber’s path moving forward. We are lucky to have found a leader with his expertise, innovative spirit and outside perspective to help drive positive outcomes for the Chamber and the greater Quad Cities region,” said Molly Foley, Chief Marketing Officer at IMEG Corp. and co-chair of the search committee.

Tokar has reshaped economic development organizations by creating and launching strategic shifts and marketing initiatives; mentoring and developing economic development teams; launching business assistance programs for local businesses; cultivating innovation ecosystems to support start-ups and entrepreneurs; sponsoring youth coding programs and local community support programs; and promoting innovative and creative industries to help bring life and vibrancy to the communities he has served, according to the release.

“I am excited and honored to be chosen to lead the Quad Cities Chamber. Each interaction I have had with the Board, staff and community partners has only further reinforced the quality of the organization and dedication they have to making the QC region a success,” said Tokar. “I am looking forward to getting immersed in the region, curating new relationships and developing innovative plans with our partners to further grow our economic ecosystem, talent pipeline and quality of life,” said Tokar.

Most recently, Tokar was president and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation in Texas. Previously his positions included:

Economic Development Director, City of Alpharetta, Georgia.

Founder & President, Tech Alpharetta, Georgia.

Economic Development Director, Town of Davie, Florida.

Director of Business Development, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Florida.

Director of Business Development, City of Miramar, Florida.

According to the release, he has received numerous national awards including the Top 50 Economic Developers from Consultants Connect, 40 under 40 from Development Counselors International and New Economic Developer of the Year from the International Economic Development Council. Tokar has also been recognized in the communities where he worked including Technology Association of Georgia’s One in a Millennial Award, Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce’s Prosperity Award and Northa Atlanta Business Post’s 40 under 40 award, among others.

Tokar is married to his wife Melissa, and they have four young children. He is an avid golfer, snowboarder and sport shooter. Recently, he authored and published his first children’s book, “Grumpalumpagus,” inspired by his own kids.

The Quad Cities Chamber partnered with Waverly Partners to search for the next president and CEO.

LaDrina Wilson, PhD, has served as the Chamber’s CEO for a limited term since July 2022. During her tenure, she conducted a comprehensive analysis of the region and determined a strategic plan for the organization that aligns with the needs of the Quad Cities, according to the release.

