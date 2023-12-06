Quad Cities Community Foundation announces over $155,000 in grants to nonprofits

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Dec. 5 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Community Foundation on Tuesday announced the recipients of its fall 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants including 10 local nonprofits having received over $155,000.

According to QCCF, the 10 nonprofits selected will use the $155,164 to build and strengthen the systems, structures, cultures, skills, resources, and power that they need to serve their communities.

“The Community Foundation is committed to the nonprofit sector in our region,” said Kaleigh Trammell, the Community Foundation’s interim director of grantmaking and community initiatives. “We’re seeing nonprofits devote this funding to promoting equity in their organizations, improving technology, and extending their missions. All of these groups are building internal capacity to ensure that their programs continue to reach people in our community well into the future.”

QCCF said the fall 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants have been awarded to the following organizations:

  • Junior Achievement of the Heartland, Inspiration Center technology purchases, $19,910
  • Habitat for Humanity Quad cities, scaffolding to improve safety, efficiency, and double the current capacity for home building, $20,000
  • Iowa Legal Aid, technology upgrades to improve Iowa Legal Aid’s program delivery, $17,324
  • Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, anti-racism training for Quad Cities area staff, $7,800
  • River Action Inc., technology upgrades and planning to inform mission, $20,000
  • NormaLeach Ovarian Cancer Initiative, strategic planning and upgraded communications, $20,000
  • Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois - Quad Cities, strategic planning to improve strategy, mission, and program delivery, $10,000
  • McAnthony Window at St. Anthony Church, purchasing technology for the renovated St. Anthony school building, $11,435
  • WQPT- QC Public TV, Western Illinois University Foundation, industry training opportunities for staff development, $15,000
  • The Center, leadership development for succession planning, $14,495

Nonprofit Capacity Building grants are made from the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund, a permanent fund started by donors in the community so that the Community Foundation can respond to high-priority needs and opportunities in the Quad Cities as they arise, QCCF’s media release concluded.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Partly Cloudy
Turning much warmer Thursday and Friday
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Mild December temperatures: How often do 50s and 60s occur in the QC?
Mid American Energy Company gives tips on how to save on heating bill this winter
MidAmerican Energy offers tips you can use to save on your heating bill this winter
Tips you can use to save on your heating bill this winter
Tips you can use to save on your heating bill this winter