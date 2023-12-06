Quad Cities Community Foundation announces over $155,000 in grants to nonprofits

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Community Foundation on Tuesday announced the recipients of its fall 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants including 10 local nonprofits having received over $155,000.

According to QCCF, the 10 nonprofits selected will use the $155,164 to build and strengthen the systems, structures, cultures, skills, resources, and power that they need to serve their communities.

“The Community Foundation is committed to the nonprofit sector in our region,” said Kaleigh Trammell, the Community Foundation’s interim director of grantmaking and community initiatives. “We’re seeing nonprofits devote this funding to promoting equity in their organizations, improving technology, and extending their missions. All of these groups are building internal capacity to ensure that their programs continue to reach people in our community well into the future.”

QCCF said the fall 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants have been awarded to the following organizations:

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, Inspiration Center technology purchases, $19,910

Habitat for Humanity Quad cities, scaffolding to improve safety, efficiency, and double the current capacity for home building, $20,000

Iowa Legal Aid, technology upgrades to improve Iowa Legal Aid’s program delivery, $17,324

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, anti-racism training for Quad Cities area staff, $7,800

River Action Inc., technology upgrades and planning to inform mission, $20,000

NormaLeach Ovarian Cancer Initiative, strategic planning and upgraded communications, $20,000

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois - Quad Cities, strategic planning to improve strategy, mission, and program delivery, $10,000

McAnthony Window at St. Anthony Church, purchasing technology for the renovated St. Anthony school building, $11,435

WQPT- QC Public TV, Western Illinois University Foundation, industry training opportunities for staff development, $15,000

The Center, leadership development for succession planning, $14,495

Nonprofit Capacity Building grants are made from the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund, a permanent fund started by donors in the community so that the Community Foundation can respond to high-priority needs and opportunities in the Quad Cities as they arise, QCCF’s media release concluded.

