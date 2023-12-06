‘Quad Cities Live’ to take over for ‘Paula Sands Live’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- KWQC TV6 is pleased to announce Quad Cities Live will be expanding to five days a week.

The show will take over the time slot held by Paula Sands Live for the past 30 years. Morgan Ottier will continue to host the hour-long program along with Meteorologist Kyle Kiel.

Jake Eastburn who has been the co-host of the program will be gone on a yearlong deployment for the Illinois National Guard.

“We are excited to continue to showcase our wonderful community, the people and the events happening on Quad Cities Live,” said KWQC News Director Anne Hughes. “Now that Paula has announced her departure, we are excited to expand this show to five days a week and continue to showcase what the Quad Cities is all about.”

“While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to PSL, I’m excited about the future of Quad Cities Live. This is our opportunity to keep the momentum going and grow alongside the Quad Cities community. There’s so much to be proud of and we get to continue showcasing all of it on QCL. You’ll see many of the same people and businesses on QCL that you’ve enjoyed on Paula Sands Live over the years. But you’ll also see some new and different elements. This is an undeniable part of change and it’s something our team is looking forward to. This is an exciting and challenging time for me, personally. But I know Paula is in my corner, cheering me on as I try and keep what is so special about PSL on TV6, while fulfilling my own dreams for the show. I’m delighted to be part of this legacy and couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity,” said Ottier.

Ottier was recently announced as the new co-anchor on the News at 6 on KWQC with Redrick Terry.

Paula Sands’ last show will be on Dec. 28, she announced her retirement after 41 years at the station back in early October.

QCL will continue to air on Fridays through January as the station continues to show episodes of Paula Sands Live. The newly expanded QCL will start on Feb. 5.

