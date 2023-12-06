Scott County Board of Supervisors present two-way conversion project for Downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors has received an update from engineers on the design process for the conversion of Davenport’s 3rd and 4th Streets from one-way to two-way traffic.

City engineers say they’re focused on ensuring safety, especially the intersection of 4th and Scott Street where they need to alleviate traffic and allow the fire department quick access to and from the station.

City engineers also addressed how they’re working to remove 5th and Western Street as a truck route.

City engineers say they’re working on signage and they’re hoping to get some assistance from a big tech company.

“Also we’ve been in communication with Google to try and have them turn the truck rotes a different way,” said Clay Merritt, Director of Engineering and Capital Projects. “As you probably would imagine, that’s been unsuccessful to this date. But we’re going to continue to try to do that because once again our desire is to remove as much truck traffic off of 5th Street, specifically 5th and Western.”

Lastly, the traffic engineer for the city says they’re aiming to update the traffic signals, not only a part of the 3rd and 4th Street conversion project, but throughout the entire downtown.

