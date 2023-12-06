Traffic alert: Valve replacements closing parts of E 13th St.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A series of valve replacements will close parts of East 13th Street until next week.
Crews from Iowa American Water Company were set to begin work Wednesday in Davenport.
- Wednesday through Dec. 13:
- East 13th Street is closed between Perry and Iowa streets for work in the intersection.
- LeClaire Street is closed between East 12th and 14th streets for work in the intersection.
- Pershing Avenue is closed between East 12th and 14th streets for work in the intersection.
- Thursday through Dec. 14:
- East 13th Street will close between Iowa and Farnam streets for work in the intersection.
- East 14th Street will have one lane closed between Iowa and Farnam streets.
