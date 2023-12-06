Traffic alert: Valve replacements closing parts of E 13th St.

Your digital headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 6.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A series of valve replacements will close parts of East 13th Street until next week.

Crews from Iowa American Water Company were set to begin work Wednesday in Davenport.

  • Wednesday through Dec. 13:
    • East 13th Street is closed between Perry and Iowa streets for work in the intersection.
    • LeClaire Street is closed between East 12th and 14th streets for work in the intersection.
    • Pershing Avenue is closed between East 12th and 14th streets for work in the intersection.
  • Thursday through Dec. 14:
    • East 13th Street will close between Iowa and Farnam streets for work in the intersection.
    • East 14th Street will have one lane closed between Iowa and Farnam streets.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport

Latest News

Starting Monday, Silver Street and Main Street in Galesburg will partially close.
Traffic Alert: Silver Street and Main Street, Galesburg
Telegraph Road will be closed between South Elsie Avenue and South Fairmount Street, according...
Traffic Alert: Telegraph Road in Davenport
A water main repair project on 3rd Avenue in Rock Island is underway.
Water main repair on 3rd Ave in Rock Island
Traffic cones
Traffic alert: Muscatine clearing 2nd Street for Jingle & Mingle Friday afternoon