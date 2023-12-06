Traffic alert: Valve replacements closing parts of E 13th St.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A series of valve replacements will close parts of East 13th Street until next week.

Crews from Iowa American Water Company were set to begin work Wednesday in Davenport.

Wednesday through Dec. 13: East 13th Street is closed between Perry and Iowa streets for work in the intersection. LeClaire Street is closed between East 12th and 14th streets for work in the intersection. Pershing Avenue is closed between East 12th and 14th streets for work in the intersection.

Thursday through Dec. 14: East 13th Street will close between Iowa and Farnam streets for work in the intersection. East 14th Street will have one lane closed between Iowa and Farnam streets.



