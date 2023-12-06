Turning much warmer Thursday and Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunshine has returned to the QCA! We will still have some clouds move in through the day, but it won’t be as cloudy as the past several days. High temperatures reach the upper 30s to the lower 40s. The south/southwest wind will continue heading into Thursday. More sunshine is expected with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 50s. We will keep that trend going into Friday as well, although we will see more cloud cover Friday ahead of our next storm system.

Friday evening and overnight rain will overspread the TV6 viewing area. Temperatures Friday night will remain in the 40s and 50s as low pressure tracks in. At this time, most of the moisture tracks out early Saturday afternoon before the colder air moves in. While some of our northwestern hometowns may see a little light snow, the majority of us see rain.

Colder temperatures will follow heading into the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 42º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 34º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warm. High: 56º.

