Turning much warmer Thursday and Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will finally see a few breaks in the clouds today, but clouds will return this afternoon. SW winds will help us reach the mid 40s this afternoon. Breezy and mild conditions arrive on Thursday with close to record highs in the mid to upper 50s are expected area wide. At this time we will get one more day in the 50s on Friday before widespread rain and maybe a few wet flakes north of I-80 return overnight into SAturday. Rain will continue through the day on Saturday and temps will drop from the 40s in the morning to the 30s in the afternoon. Near normal temps, in the 30s/40s, are expected into next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 42º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 34º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warm. High: 56º.

