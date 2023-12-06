Whitey’s to donate portion of sales Thursday to local ovarian cancer non-profit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whitey’s Ice Cream announced for one day only 5% of all proceeds from sales at all 8 of the Quad Cities’ Whitey’s locations will be donated to NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.

Jeff and Jon Tunberg announced the fundraiser for Thursday on the show. The generous effort is to honor Paula amid her upcoming retirement and her history as an ovarian cancer survivor.

The local ice cream shop comes out with new seasonal flavors regularly. The new flavor line-up for Holiday season 2023 including includes Peppermint Oreo, Peppermint Bark, Peppermint, and Egg Nog. Also featured are some of the season shapes and Christmas Chippers (cookie creations).

A link to all of the local Whitey’s store locations is here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.