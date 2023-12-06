YMCA plans to bring new urban soccer fields to downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An area of downtown Davenport is undergoing a transformation, as the Astra Furniture Clearance Center is being demolished, paving the way for a project that aims to introduce urban soccer to the area.

The site is set to be replaced by three urban soccer fields. Each of these fields is about the size of a basketball court, and is built to host urban soccer leagues, a concept that’s currently gaining popularity across the U.S.

The R. Richard Bittner YMCA, which purchased the building for $300,000 back in 2018, is still waiting to get city approval and gather bids for the project.

According to YMCA CEO Brad Martell, the primary goal is to make soccer more economically accessible.

“We to try to attract what we call outreach kids. Lower income kids, traditionally, right now don’t do soccer or basketball or anything. Try to get them down there, work with the local schools in the area.”

Urban soccer is a 5v5 version of the sport played on fields surrounded by netting that is about 15-20 feet high all around.

“To start those leagues. We’ll have our regular five on five leagues that the entire community can enjoy. But we also want to try to get a lot of kids that traditionally haven’t done youth sports in the past doing youth sports,” said Martell.

Martell says it can be incredibly beneficial for youth players, providing an environment for children to develop their involvement and ball skills.

“The idea is to get the kids more good quality touches and passing. It’s continuous. I’ve seen it played before and the kids get very tired because the ball never leaves. There’s no throw ins. So They got to stay moving all the time.”

Martell says the project will have a big impact on the area.

“More people go to downtown Bittner. Now, this YMCA has over 12,000 members, our former location was around 4500 to 5000. So we have more people coming down here during the day. The nice thing about soccer that it will attract more people mainly in the evenings and on weekends. So it’ll attract more people to downtown Davenport.”

According to Martell, the project will cost about one million dollars is set to be completed in April of next year.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.