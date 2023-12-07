Caitlin Clark reaches 3,000 career points at Cy-Hawk rivalry game

AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - Heading into Iowa women’s basketball’s game at Iowa State, Caitlin Clark needed 22 points to reach 3,000 for her career. Wednesday night, Clark made history.

Clark is the 15th player in NCAA history to reach 3,000 points.

Clark also leads the nation in scoring this season averaging 29 points per game.

Clark reached her 3,000th point by hitting a three-pointer in the third quarter with 6:08 left. Iowa leads 43-39 over State.

