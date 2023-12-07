CRIME STOPPERS: Alstine-Tutton wanted in both Scott Co., Bettendorf
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Jordan Van Alstine-Tutton is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Bettendorf Police.
Scott County has warrants for probation violations for eluding, OWI and drug possession. And Bettendorf has a warrant for two counts for controlled substance violation.
Van Alstine-Tutton is 31 years old, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tipline at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.
