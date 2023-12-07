CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after crashing into pedestrian, leaving scene in Rock Island

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Dec. 7 includes arson, a hit and run and parole violations.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are looking for Joseph Eldridge who was driving a car when he struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries. He left the scene and did not report the injury.

Eldridge is 30 years old, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tipline at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

RELATED
CRIME STOPPERS: Alstine-Tutton wanted by both Scott Co., Bettendorf
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man who set 3 trucks on fire

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

Williamsfield School District will roll out a new fleet of electric school buses.
Williamsfield School District upgrades school buses to eco-friendly
Amtrak
Illinois awarded over $95M to improve passenger rail throughout the state
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine announced it will have a new public health director soon.
Craft named as UnityPoint Health-Muscatine public health director
Thursday marks the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights that includes eight...
Lighting of the menorah in Bettendorf