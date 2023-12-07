CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after crashing into pedestrian, leaving scene in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are looking for Joseph Eldridge who was driving a car when he struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries. He left the scene and did not report the injury.

Eldridge is 30 years old, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tipline at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

