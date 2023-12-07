CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man who set 3 trucks on fire

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Dec. 7 includes arson, a hit and run and parole violations.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police and Fire are investigating after three trucks were doused in gasoline and set on fire.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, a man is seen on security footage walking toward the company trucks at All Green Site Management parking lot at 8110 W. 14th St. He was wearing dark clothing and a carrying a backpack and a gas can.

Rock Island Police and Fire responded to a report of vehicles on fire, but when they arrived the company trucks were destroyed.

If you know who this is, or have any information regarding this arson, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tipline at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward of $1,000.

Rock Island Police and Fire are investigating after three trucks were doused in gasoline and set on fire early Sunday morning.
RELATED
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after crashing into pedestrian, leaving scene in Rock Island
CRIME STOPPERS: Alstine-Tutton wanted by both Scott Co., Bettendorf

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

Williamsfield School District will roll out a new fleet of electric school buses.
Williamsfield School District upgrades school buses to eco-friendly
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine announced it will have a new public health director soon.
Craft named as UnityPoint Health-Muscatine public health director
Thursday marks the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights that includes eight...
Lighting of the menorah in Bettendorf
Rock Island Police are looking for Joseph Eldridge who was driving a car when he struck a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after crashing into pedestrian, leaving scene in Rock Island
Jordan Van Alstine-Tutton is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Bettendorf Police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Alstine-Tutton wanted in both Scott Co., Bettendorf