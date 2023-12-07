CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man who set 3 trucks on fire

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police and Fire are investigating after three trucks were doused in gasoline and set on fire.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, a man is seen on security footage walking toward the company trucks at All Green Site Management parking lot at 8110 W. 14th St. He was wearing dark clothing and a carrying a backpack and a gas can.

Rock Island Police and Fire responded to a report of vehicles on fire, but when they arrived the company trucks were destroyed.

If you know who this is, or have any information regarding this arson, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tipline at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward of $1,000.

