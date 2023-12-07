Davenport Fire Department discusses winter heating safety

‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign
The Davenport Fire Department is reminding the community on the importance of safe home heating this winter with the “Keep the Wreath Red Campaign”.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is reminding the community on the importance of safe home heating this winter with the “Keep the Wreath Red Campaign”, a campaign that many fire departments across several states participate participate in.

The Davenport Fire Department says for every fire the department responds to during the campaign one red light on the wreath will be changed to a white light.

They say the campaign is about keeping the community safe during a time when fires tend to happen more often.

“There’s always an increase in fires in the winter months,” said Lt. Zach Soliz, Public Education Officer with Davenport Fire Department. “They range from a simple smoke scare because of the fireplace. Maybe they didn’t operate the damper correctly. We’ll have those types of things and we do have those mishaps that happen and there’s always an increase in the winter months.”

Last year during the campaign, the department said they changed four bulbs from red to white.

The Moline Fire Department is also participating in the “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign to promote fire safety.

Moline Fire Department participating in "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign.
Moline Fire Department participating in "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign.(Moline Fire Department)

