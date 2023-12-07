Davenport Police Association and Family Resources to host Christmas Toy Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Association is teaming up with Family Resources to host their annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit kids in local domestic violence shelters.

What? Davenport Police Department 21st annual Christmas Toy Drive, toys and monetary donations are welcome

When? Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where? NorthPark Mall