Davenport Police Association and Family Resources to host Christmas Toy Drive

The Davenport Police Association is teaming up with Family Resources to host their annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit kids in local domestic violence shelter
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Association is teaming up with Family Resources to host their annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit kids in local domestic violence shelters.

  • What? Davenport Police Department 21st annual Christmas Toy Drive, toys and monetary donations are welcome
  • When? Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where? NorthPark Mall
  • How? Drive up and drop-off donations in front of the JCPenney store

