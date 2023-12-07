Davenport Police Association and Family Resources to host Christmas Toy Drive
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Association is teaming up with Family Resources to host their annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit kids in local domestic violence shelters.
- What? Davenport Police Department 21st annual Christmas Toy Drive, toys and monetary donations are welcome
- When? Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where? NorthPark Mall
- How? Drive up and drop-off donations in front of the JCPenney store
