Dixon Police investigating reckless driving crash with injuries

A suspected drunken driver is facing multiple charges after sending police on a chase and crashing into other vehicles causing injury.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A suspected drunken driver is facing multiple charges after sending police on a chase and crashing into other vehicles causing injuries, resulting in the suspect and five others being taken to the hospital, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Ryan L. Charleston, 40, of Rock Falls, Ill. is charged with two-counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, driving with a revoked or suspended license, aggravated fleeing or attempting to flee a peace officer, aggravated reckless driving, reckless driving, and driving 35 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit, according to a media release from DPD. The arrest warrant for Charleston was obtained on Wednesday.

Tuesday at approximately 4:37 p.m., the Dixon Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a reckless driver coming into Dixon on Illinois Route 2 from Grand Detour, according to a media release from police. The caller stated the suspect vehicle was driving erratic.

Police said they responded and found the suspect vehicle in the 1300 block of North Galena Avenue traveling northbound. The car was then seen turning onto Liberty Court, driving off the pavement and into the grass, going around the south side of the Freedom Walk apartment complex. An officer said they turned on their lights and the suspect failed to stop.

The vehicle then traveled back onto North Galena Avenue going southbound, according to the media release, and at that time the officer stopped their attempt to catch the vehicle.

Police said they saw the suspect vehicle traveling at a high-speed rate southbound in the 1300 block of North Galena Avenue.

The suspect vehicle drove into the northbound lanes of traffic on North Galena Avenue and collided with a vehicle that was turning southbound onto North Galena Avenue from North Court, police said. Two other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial collision.

According to police, the driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Ryan L. Charleston, 40, of Rock Falls, Ill.

Charleston was taken to KSB Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

According to police five people from the remaining three vehicles were taken to KSB Hospital as well for injuries sustained during the crash.

The injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, police stated.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no additional details are being released at this point.

DPD was assisted by the Dixon City Fire Department, Advance Ambulance and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to the media release. DPD is working with the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and criminal charges are pending for Charleston after his release from KSB Hospital.

