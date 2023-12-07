Figge in Focus: Holiday Shopping at the Figge Gift Shop

As the holidays approach, Beth Peters, Director of Retail and Visitor Services at the Figge Art Museum Gift Shop joins Morgan to discuss holiday shopping.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the holidays approach, Beth Peters, Director of Retail and Visitor Services at the Figge Art Museum Gift Shop joins Morgan to discuss holiday shopping at the Figge.

Peters says there are plenty of gifts from stocking stuffers to Christmas cards, journals and jewelry.

Peters also added that there is no sales tax in the gift shop because they are a non-profit, everything that you buy in the store goes to help support the Figge.

Additionally, Peters reminds of Second Saturdays at the Figge which begin Dec. 9 through 2026 where guests will receive free admission, tours, and even participate in activities.

Figge Art Museum Information:

Address- 225 West Second Street

Days Open- Tuesday through Sunday

Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org

