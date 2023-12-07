Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“After 82 years, the attack at Pearl Harbor lives in infamy,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today, we honor the 2,403 service members who lost their lives and thank those who courageously defend our freedoms every day.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

