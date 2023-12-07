Happy Joe’s hosts 50th special needs holiday party

It was a party at the Vibrant Arena as Happy Joe’s hosted their annual special needs holiday party.
By Jinaya Houston and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -It was a party at the Vibrant Arena as Happy Joe’s hosted their annual special needs holiday party.

The party is a two-day event put on during the first Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of December every year which helps bring some holiday fun to the Quad Cities special needs community.

“We had Happy the Dog who was practicing his dance moves,” said Krisel Whitty-Ersan, PR Director at Happy Joe’s. “We had the Happy Joe Hip-Hop Dancers which are great and a great DJ.”

This year marks the 50th year Happy Joe’s has thrown its special needs holiday party.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport

Latest News

Two Rivers United Methodist Church held their annual Blue Christmas service earlier tonight.
Two Rivers United Methodist Church hosts Blue Christmas service
Judge Rules in Favor of Cornette, 10 p.m.
Judge Rules in Favor of Cornette, 10 p.m.
Two Rivers United Methodist Church hosts Blue Christmas service
Police say the crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash