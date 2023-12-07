Happy Joe’s hosts 50th special needs holiday party

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -It was a party at the Vibrant Arena as Happy Joe’s hosted their annual special needs holiday party.

The party is a two-day event put on during the first Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of December every year which helps bring some holiday fun to the Quad Cities special needs community.

“We had Happy the Dog who was practicing his dance moves,” said Krisel Whitty-Ersan, PR Director at Happy Joe’s. “We had the Happy Joe Hip-Hop Dancers which are great and a great DJ.”

This year marks the 50th year Happy Joe’s has thrown its special needs holiday party.

