Holiday spirits perfect for gatherings or gifts

The Muscatine distillery has plenty of delicious “Falliday” selections
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Knee High Distilling Co. reports amazing growth for the Muscatine business and that distribution has increased just within the last few months from 41 to 62 retailers.

Plenty of holiday-friendly spirits are discussed and are suggested for gatherings or gifts. Featured in the segment are “Falliday” (mashup of fall and holiday) vodka flavors including Peach, Caramel, Levy Apple Pie, and Marshmallow.

For more information, visit the business website at http://kneehighdistilling.co/ or follow it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kneehighdistillingco.

Knee High Distilling Co. is located at 1100 Oregon Street, Muscatine. The phone number is 563-265-1013.

