Holiday waste recycling dos and don’ts

By Marcia Lense
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every year, holiday waste spikes by 20 to 25% in Scott County and across the country.

To keep all those paper bags, boxes, and wrapping paper from taking up space in the landfill, you are encouraged to recycle those items.

But not everything can be recycled.

Megan Fox with the Waste Commission of Scott County said plain paper bags, wrapping paper and boxes are OK, but don’t put anything with metallic coatings in your recycle bin.

Also, If you have broken Christmas tree lights, they can be recycled, but don’t put them in your recycle bin. Take them to the e-waste recycling center in Davenport so they don’t get tangled in recycling center equipment.

Speaking of equipment, the recycling center recently installed new equipment to help process items faster and more efficiently. It’s all meant to extend the life of the landfill.

