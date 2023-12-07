How to know if you have sleep apnea

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Do you wake-up with headaches, wake-up several times during the night, or wake-up with a dry mouth? Those are some of the lesser known signs of sleep apnea. Dr. Bill Langley explains the condition occurs when a muscle in your throat weakens and restricts oxygen intake. Age is a major risk factor. Many people are unaware they have the condition, unless a sleep partner takes notice.

Langley suggests you take the Stop-Bang questionnaire which includes factors like BMI, neck circumference that can point to sleep apnea. He also says it’s important to treat it, since sleep apnea can lead to heart disease, such as stroke.

