IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The IRS announced new 2024 investor contribution limits for 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts.

The employee contribution limit for 401(k) plans is increasing to $23,000 in 2024, up from $22,500 in 2023.

According to the IRS, the contribution limit pertains to employees who participate in 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans, as well as the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan.

The IRA catch‑up contribution limit for individuals aged 50 and over was amended in 2022 to include an annual cost‑of‑living adjustment, but it will remain $1,000 for 2024.

The agency said it is also boosting contribution limits for IRAs, allowing investors to save up to $7,000 in 2024, up from $6,500 in 2023.

Additionally, taxpayers can deduct contributions to a traditional IRA if they meet certain conditions.

Further details on these changes and other retirement-related cost-of-living adjustments for 2024 are available online.

