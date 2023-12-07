ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - There is more clarity now on how Illinois State Police (ISP) plan to enforce the state’s assault weapons ban and registry. The agency published its proposed rules Tuesday better defining what’s banned under the new law.

People who owned a now-banned weapon or attachment prior to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signing the state’s new assault weapon ban on Jan. 10 have until Jan. 1 to register it. They register weapons through their Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card on ISP’s website.

“The people who know they have to register aren’t sure what they have to register, and all the accoutrements that go with it, so it’s still a quagmire for the law-abiding gun owner,” said Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson.

The proposed rules define assault-weapons attachments and list hunting exemptions. They also line out what happens if someone owns a banned weapon and loses their FOID card. They also give clarity on what people who own banned weapons need to do if they move to Illinois.

The proposal must be approved by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. The committee’s next meeting is set for Dec. 12 in Chicago.

In early November, ISP hosting public hearings throughout the state as a part of the rule-making process. The definition of an assault weapon attachment was a key question.

According to the proposed rules, examples of attachments include pistol grips or thumbhole stocks, flash suppressors, grenade launchers, threaded barrels, barrel shrouds and more. Items not included are things not specifically designed for a firearm, such as items for airsoft guns. If those items are attached to a firearms, the weapon would be considered a banned assault weapon.

Easily convertible magazines are also banned. The limit is 10 rounds for long guns and 15 for handguns.

Under the proposed people who own assault weapons will 60 days to apply for a FOID card after moving to Illinois. If denied a FOID card, they must surrender their weapons, transfer them to someone who can legally have them or move them out of state. The same rules apply if someone inherits them after someone dies.

“There has to be a limit to the kinds of weapons that people can keep in their homes and we have lots that are available to people, lots of weapons to protect yourself, and those that are available for sporting use,” Pritzker said.

Despite the proposed rules, Pearson still believe the assault weapons ban is unconstitutional.

“I believe that they do understand what they’re doing and they’re just trying to crush people who own semi-automatic rifles, like AR-15s, and they’re just trying to take those away from people,” he said.

Wednesday, Illinois submitted its brief to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is weighing whether to block the law.

On Dec. 12, a federal judge in Illinois will hear arguments on whether to issue an injunction blocking only the registry.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.