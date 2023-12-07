Lighting of the menorah in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday marks the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights that includes eight days of celebration.

A Quad Cities celebration will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10 where a menorah will be lit at the corner of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf at 5:30 p.m., according to event organizers. The public is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.