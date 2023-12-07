Lighting of the menorah in Bettendorf

A Quad Cities celebration will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10 where a menorah will be lit at the corner of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf at 5:30 p.m.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday marks the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights that includes eight days of celebration.

A Quad Cities celebration will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10 where a menorah will be lit at the corner of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf at 5:30 p.m., according to event organizers. The public is welcome to attend.

