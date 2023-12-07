Man recorded by his child beating his wife sentenced to prison, DA’s office says

Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of...
Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor child abuse in October, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reported.(Yuba County District Attorney's Office via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - A man in California was sentenced to prison on charges related to a video recorded by his child that shows him assaulting his wife, according to the district attorney’s office.

Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest to charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor child abuse in October, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reported.

Lazaro-Castillo was arrested after officers responded to a 911 call from one of his children, reporting an assault, at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The district attorney’s office said officers who responded to the scene found Lazaro-Castillo sitting on top of his wife, who was lying face down on the floor, with bloody napkins around her.

Three of the couple’s children, ages 9, 14 and 15, were also there.

Although Lazaro-Castillo denied beating his wife, the district attorney’s office said deputies learned that the youngest child had recorded the beating.

The video lasted about six minutes and reportedly showed Lazaro-Castillo hitting his wife repeatedly in the head and face. At some point in the video, the district attorney’s office said, one of the children tries to shield their mother, but Lazaro-Castillo slaps them and continues his assault.

Lazaro-Castillo was arrested, and the children were placed in protective custody.

The district attorney’s office said he received the maximum sentence despite no prior criminal history because of “the brutality of his actions and his utter disregard for his children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

They may look like just a couple of happy babies, but these two have a story that is very...
After a decade of trying, couple finally becomes parents through embryo adoption
No chances of snow ahead.
First Alert Forecast: Warm Thursday and Friday ahead of rain
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
UNLV shooting suspect identified as professor who tried to work at university, sources say