Moline rolling out new rental housing inspection program in 2024

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Moline is starting a new rental housing inspection program this spring.

This program will affect all rental properties within the city including single family rentals.

Currently, only larger multi-family complexes are subject to annual inspections, which are done by the city’s fire department but under the new program, all rental housing in Moline will be inspected and the program is intended to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of Moline renters.

The Moline Community and Economic Development Director Chris Mathias tells us why this is necessary.

“This is a way for us to get our inspectors in there, make sure these places meet code,” Mathias said. “You know, it’s all that more important when you’ve got tenants that are in those houses, too, that, you know, we’ll be looking after them to make sure they’re living in a, you know, a quality house, so these inspectors will be out there, they won’t just be even looking at just the houses, right, they’ll be seeing issues in the neighborhoods so, if there’s, you know, grass needs to get cut, other zoning issues that might be out there, they’ll be able to take a look at those things too, so it’s really about cleaning up the neighborhoods, it’s going to be a great thing for the city.”

Initial licensing fees are due January 2, and this program will be funded through inspection fees and not the general fund, meaning landlords and tenants, not general taxpayers will cover the cost.

According to a media release there will be a $50 fine for a missed inspection, minor infractions found during inspection will cost the landlord $100 and major infractions $200.

