Probability of a ‘White Christmas’ in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? While it is still a little too early to determine whether or not we will see a white Christmas in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, we can look at the probability of it happening.

First, in order for it to be considered a true white Christmas, there has to be at least 1″ of snow on the ground at 6 a.m.

Looking at records dating back at the past 32 years (1991-2022), there has been at least 1″ of snow on the ground 12 years.

Last year, the snow depth at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline (official climate site for the Quad Cities) was 1.0″.

Prior to 2022, the last time there was at least an inch of snow on the ground was back in 2018.

White Christmas Years in the Quad Cities (KWQC)

The most snow on the ground Christmas morning happened in 1909 when there was 13″, followed by 2000 when 11″ of snow was on the ground.

It's about 30%-60% chance in the TV6 viewing area. (KWQC)

Since the late 1800s, there have only been 40 white Christmases in the Quad Cities.

The farther north you live, the more likely chance you will see a white Christmas, which makes sense because it’s typically where there are colder temperatures.

Here in the Quad Cities, there is about a 37% chance of a white Christmas in a given year.

