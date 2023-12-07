Tips to be more eco-conscious with Prairie Rivers Network

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Registered dietitian, Nina Struss, who was a regular guest for many years as a nutrition expert for Hy-Vee, comes back to the show to update us on her new role with Prairie Rivers Network where the mission is to protect water, heal land, and inspire change.

Struss describes things we can do to be more eco-conscious and work for change such as vote to raise your voice, support local business and farmers, lower plastic usage, be more aware of water usage, and read eco-conscious books that offer practical guidelines to reduce one’s carbon footprint.

For more information, visit Prairie Rivers Network online at https://prairierivers.org/ or call 217-344-2371.

