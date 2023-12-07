Two GOP presidential debates are set for Iowa and New Hampshire in January before voting begins

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N....
Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy participate in a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Moody Music Hall at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican presidential primary debates have been scheduled in Iowa and New Hampshire in January, not long before each state’s GOP nominating contest.

CNN said Thursday it will host a Jan. 10 debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. That’s five days before the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

The cable network also is hosting a Jan. 21 debate at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire. That’s two days before that state’s leadoff primary.

The announcement came a day after the fourth debate of the 2024 primary season. Former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner for the 2024 nomination, has yet to take part in any debate and has said he doesn’t plan to.

