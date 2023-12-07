Two Rivers United Methodist Church hosts Blue Christmas service

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Two Rivers United Methodist Church held their annual Blue Christmas service earlier tonight.

The goal of the Blue Christmas service is to recognize and help those in the community who struggle with the holidays because of the loss of a loved one.

“The Blue Christmas service is an important part of the holiday season,” said McCoy, “because it is a chance for people to acknowledge an important truth. While Christmas is a joyful time, the reality of life is that it also brings pain.”

According to Church officials, the service is open to all people, and is designed around quiet reflection.

For more information about Blue Christmas, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.