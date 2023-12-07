Two Rivers United Methodist Church hosts Blue Christmas service

Two Rivers United Methodist Church held their annual Blue Christmas service earlier tonight.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Two Rivers United Methodist Church held their annual Blue Christmas service earlier tonight.

The goal of the Blue Christmas service is to recognize and help those in the community who struggle with the holidays because of the loss of a loved one.

“The Blue Christmas service is an important part of the holiday season,” said McCoy, “because it is a chance for people to acknowledge an important truth. While Christmas is a joyful time, the reality of life is that it also brings pain.”

According to Church officials, the service is open to all people, and is designed around quiet reflection.

For more information about Blue Christmas, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday on West 29th Street.
Teen charged following gunfire incident Wednesday at Davenport apartment building
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport

Latest News

Judge Rules in Favor of Cornette, 10 p.m.
Judge Rules in Favor of Cornette, 10 p.m.
This year marks the 50th year Happy Joe’s has thrown its special needs holiday party.
Happy Joe’s hosts 50th special needs holiday party
Police say the crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
This year marks the 50th year Happy Joe’s has thrown its special needs holiday party.
Happy Joe's Special Needs Holiday Party