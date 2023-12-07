Warmer temperatures ahead, rain this weekend

10-15 degrees above average Thursday and Friday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures will be much warmer today with a breezy southwest wind. Highs top out in the lower to middle 50s with the southwest wind 10-20 mph. Clouds increase Friday ahead of our next storm system that brings widespread rain in Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures remain well above freezing when any moisture is around, so this will be an all-rain event with a quarter inch to full inch of rain possible.

Rain wraps up Saturday morning with the potential of a few flurries in the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the 40s Saturday, with upper 30s possible Sunday into early next week.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 55º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds return. Low: 44º Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warm. High: 56º.

