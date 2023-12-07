Warmer weather ahead, rain this weekend

10-15 degrees above average Thursday and Friday
12/6/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and much warmer conditions are on tap today with highs well into the 50s. Records for today look safe, as they’re in the mid and low 60s, it will still be nearly 20º warmer than normal. Friday looks to be just as warm, but clouds will be more numerous in the afternoon. Rain will break out late Friday night and continue through Saturday with a half to full inch of rainfall on the way. Cold air will plunge into the area Saturday afternoon, maybe allowing for a few flakes to mix in, but accumulations would be minor. Blustery and colder conditions return on Sunday with highs only in the 30s.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 55º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds return. Low: 44º Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warm. High: 56º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Partly Cloudy
Warmer weather ahead, rain this weekend
Mainly rain for the system this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday ahead of weekend storm
12/6/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
12/6/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Turning much warmer Thursday and Friday