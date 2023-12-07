Warmer weather ahead, rain this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and much warmer conditions are on tap today with highs well into the 50s. Records for today look safe, as they’re in the mid and low 60s, it will still be nearly 20º warmer than normal. Friday looks to be just as warm, but clouds will be more numerous in the afternoon. Rain will break out late Friday night and continue through Saturday with a half to full inch of rainfall on the way. Cold air will plunge into the area Saturday afternoon, maybe allowing for a few flakes to mix in, but accumulations would be minor. Blustery and colder conditions return on Sunday with highs only in the 30s.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 55º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds return. Low: 44º Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warm. High: 56º.

