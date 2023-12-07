Williamsfield School District upgrades school buses to eco-friendly

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ill. {KWQC} – Williamsfield School District will roll out a new fleet of electric school buses.

It is out with the old and in with the new as Williamsfield Schools becomes one of the few school districts to have electric school buses running daily in the nation.

“We have Lion Type C electric buses, the range is about 120 miles,” said Williamsfield School District Superintendent Tim Farquer. “Our longest daily route is 40 miles. We come back at about 80% charge in the morning. We plug in, and we come back at 80% charge at night.”

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the EPA Clean School Bus program has awarded $1 billion to 389 school districts for electric and low-emission school buses. The goal is to deliver cleaner air for communities across the county.

“Our kids are riding new buses,” said Farquer. “It doesn’t matter what the fuel source is, the buses are new. The air on them is clean. We don’t have diesel leakage, emissions leakage into the cabin like you typically do on an older diesel bus.”

Though the buses have been running for over a month, the cost has decreased significantly.

“We have a guaranteed price for electricity and it’s cheap,” said Farquer. “The adjustable block program in Illinois is guaranteeing us a cheap price for electricity. So, that’s what leads to the 93% fuel savings. Right now, we’re paying a little over 2.5 cents for electricity because it’s solar and it’s produced on site.”

In the long run, Farquer is hoping that with the energy fueled buses will also power other resources.

“We’re deploying technology that will allow the energy stored in our bus batteries to power our building and to provide services to the grid when those opportunities arise. When all the smoke clears, we’ll have a fully functioning micro grid here on campus, and our bus batteries will act as an energy asset within that system.”

According to Farquer, there are 6 electric buses on route with two more slated to be rolled out in 2024.

Williamsfield School District will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, December 8, at 8:30 a.m. Congressman Eric Sorensen will join environmental and industry leaders with the launch.

Some of the other districts in our area that were awarded grant money for electric school buses include: Galesburg and East Moline in Illinois, along with Easton Valley located in Jackson County, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.